03/17/2021: Milder with sunny breaks for St. Patrick’s Day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Top of the mornin’ to ya! Temperatures are on the way up on this St. Patrick’s Day. Starting points range from the upper teens north to near 30° for the Capital Region and points southward. We will stay on the mild side today with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

St. Patrick’s Day will be seasonable with sunny breaks.

Today will be a tranquil one with clouds giving way to sunny breaks during the afternoon. Meanwhile the Deep South is bracing the first widespread severe outbreak of the season. Several strong tornadoes are possible from eastern Texas to Georgia today.

It will be quiet day in the Northeast, but it could be a dangerous afternoon in the Deep South.

This southern storm will play a role in the forecast tomorrow. Rain will finally return to the Capital Region. This month has been bone dry. The only measurable precipitation came on March 1st. Shower activity will build in from the south during the morning hours Thursday. By lunchtime rain will be falling around the Capital Region. Activity will continue lifting northward during the afternoon.

Rain returns Thursday.

At the same time a cold front will encroach from the north. The air of the other side of the boundary will be quite a bit colder. Wet snowflakes will take over as the initial wave of steady rain winds down Thursday evening. Another round of just snow is possible into Friday morning, especially south of the Capital Region. Minor accumulations are possible and there could be impacts on the Friday morning commute.

Minor accumulations of wet snow are possible through Friday morning.

The final full day of winter will feel winter-like with highs sliding back into the 30s. Friday will be a windy day too.

Friday will feel winter-like with highs in the 30s.

Spring arrives Saturday morning. Temperatures will trend more spring-like into the start of next week. The 60s are making a comeback!