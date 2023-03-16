The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The nor’easter is over! It brought highly variable snowfall totals. Just look at the range in Albany County. Anywhere from half a foot in downtown Albany to nearly three feet in East Berne. Yesterday brought a windy backlash with gusts between 40 mph and 50 mph. The weather will cooperate with clean up crews today.

We could all use a fair late winter day, especially after the nor’easter. Becoming partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s today. The wind also dies down.

More clouds are on the way overnight ahead of an approaching system. It won’t be as cold thanks to the cloud coverage. We’ll wake up close to freezing.

Futurecast is even getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. We are tracking a little “green” with this next system. A few showers will develop late Friday morning, with more numerous showers coming during the second part of the day. Temperatures won’t be too bad with highs back in the 40s.

It’s a busy weekend in Albany with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and the NCAA Tournament. The forecast is looking pretty good. All quiet Saturday; Sunday will be colder with some flurries. Spring officially begins Monday at 5:24 PM. A little warming trend is on the way for the early days of spring.