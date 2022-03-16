The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The rain is out and sunshine is about to be in. Patchy fog will be an issue for some this morning. Watch out for changing visibility during your commute. As early as lunchtime the sun will shine. Temperatures will take a spring-like turn once again with highs in the 50s.

The clearing skies will provide great viewing of the almost full “worm” moon. March’s full moon doesn’t peak until early Friday morning but it will appear fully illuminated for the next three nights.

St. Patrick’s Day could bring a little green to some. Showers from a coastal storm will just clip our southern and eastern counties. The Capital Region will see more clouds Thursday afternoon. Areas just north of Albany will run a few degrees warmer with more sunshine coming your way.

The week ends with the warmest temperatures of this stretch with highs near 60 degrees. That’s more typical for the middle of April. Sun and clouds will only add to the spring vibes.

Saturday will bring better rain chances to the area. The morning hours look to be wetter with off and on showers during the second part of the day. A stray shower could spill over into the first day of spring on Sunday. Early next week will be quiet and seasonable with highs near 50 degrees. The middle of next week looks to turn more unsettled.