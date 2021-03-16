03/16/2021: More clouds and not quite as cold as yesterday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It’s another cold morning, just not as cold as this time yesterday. The wind is lighter too so even those single digits readings don’t feel as bitter.

4 AM Temperatures: Another cold start but winds are lighter so it doesn’t feel as bitter.

High level clouds began building in overnight. Clouds will increase throughout the day. By this evening our skies will be cloudy. Even with the clouds, temperatures are on the way up. Many of us didn’t make it out of the 20s yesterday. Today’s highs will range from the lower 30s to close to 40°.

Seasonably chilly by this afternoon with increasing clouds.

The News 10 area will be brushed by a weakening system overnight. This will keep the clouds overhead and could produce a burst of flurries and isolated snow showers. The “best” snow chances will be over the Catskills before midnight. Any accumulations will be very light and shouldn’t impact travel into Wednesday morning.

Everyone will see cloudy skies tonight. Flurries and isolated snow showers are possible before midnight.

We’re in between systems on St. Patrick’s Day. Clouds will stick around and temperatures will turn more seasonable.

Milder for St. Patrick’s Day.

A more potent system arrives on Thursday. At the onset temperatures will be warm enough for rain showers, especially for Albany and points southward. Colder air will catch up Thursday night so we can’t rule out some snow, possibly a light accumulation, for these same areas.

A more potent system on Thursday will bring showers to area from Albany southward.

A quick cold snap will settle in for the final full day of winter. Then we’ll flip the switch to spring. The Vernal Equinox occurs at 5:37 AM Saturday. The start to the new season will bring warmer temperatures beginning late in the weekend.