The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Where’s the nor’easter now? It’s sitting in the Gulf of Maine and still churning snow bands back through eastern New York and western New England. The Capital Region is in the clear and the roads are looking better.

The snow that is falling now wraps up by lunchtime. Additional accumulations are expected in the Catskills and western New England. These areas have already picked up two, even three feet of snow. For everyone else, snow and clouds clear out today.

As you dig out today, remember to take it easy. This is an incredibly dense snowpack. Clear the snow at your house in stages and don’t overdo it, especially if you’re shoveling.

The snow is moving out but impacts from the nor’easter will still be felt today. The main focus is the wind today and ongoing or new power outages. The wind could also blow around some of the powdery snow that fell late yesterday.

The wind gusts between 40 mph to 45 mph are likely, especially in high spots east of the Hudson River. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas east of the Capital Region through 4 PM. The weight of the heavy wet snow along with the gusty winds could lead to more power outages.

Skies continue to clear overnight. Wake up temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s, but it will feel colder. It stays breezy through the night with wind chills in the morning in the teens, possibly the upper single digits.

The next storm will be a warmer one. Showers will develop during the second part of St. Patrick’s Day. Things will dry out for the weekend, but temperatures will take a little downward turn. The final day of winter will feel like it with a chilly breeze. Think spring – the Vernal Equinox is Monday at 5:24 PM.