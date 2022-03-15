The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! We will lose a little speed in our spring warm up. Temperatures for most of the News10 area will take a few steps back this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s under cloudy skies.

A stationary boundary will set up across New York State today. This will keep clouds around. Areas to the south of the front – the Catskills, the mid-Hudson Valley, and the Berkshires – will see more breaks for sunshine and as a result warmer temperatures. The stalled front will be a line of precipitation to develop as a wave of low pressure tracks in this afternoon.

Rain showers and mountain mixing will inch in after lunchtime. Activity will stay isolated to the Adirondacks during the early afternoon hours. The rain and snow showers well north will fill in around evening commute time. The best precipitation chances for the News10 area will be between 5 PM and 8 PM. Activity will quick exit to the east before midnight.

Spring fever will get back on track Wednesday. After morning clouds, sunshine will break out into the afternoon and highs will climb into the 50s and near 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will feature highs in the 60s! Another storm will lift up the East Coast and brings a shower chance for spots south and east of the Capital Region. Friday will be the pick of the week with potentially the warmest temperature of 2022.

Temperatures will take a slide heading into the first day of spring over the weekend. The 50s won’t be too bad on Saturday, but it will also come with off and on rain showers. Sunday will be even cooler. The pattern does look to turn drier and more seasonable into next week.