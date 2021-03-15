03/15/2021: Off to a cold start

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Clocks may have sprung forward over the weekend, but the forecast has taken a trip back to January. Temperatures are starting off in the single digits and teens with a stiff northwesterly wind. Wind chill readings are hanging out around 0 this morning. A Wind Chill Advisory continues until 10 AM for the Adirondack Park, where readings could be as low as 20 degrees below zero.

Wind chills at 4 AM are near zero around the News 10 area.

The bitterly cold feeling by mid-March standards will hang around all day long. The wind will ease up a bit come the second part of the day. Despite a lighter breeze, temperatures will be well below-average with highs only in the teens and 20s. Talk about an about face from last week’s fabulous spring preview.

The bitterly cold feeling will linger for most of the day.

High pressure between Lake Superior and Lake Huron will continue to pump in the colder air but also keep our skies clear. We will see a lot of sunshine to go along with today’s blustery conditions.

High pressure keeps us sunny but colder today.

It will turn quite cold again tonight with lows in the single digits. After a clear evening, skies will slowly become partly cloudy into Tuesday morning.

Quite cold again tonight with gradually increasing clouds.

Temperatures will trend milder through the middle part of the week. Tuesday’s highs will climb into the 30s. Highs will get bumped into the 40s on St. Patrick’s Day.

Tuesday begins a milder stretch of days.

The week will end briefly cooler. Spring arrives on Saturday morning. Just in time the forecast will turn more spring-like with highs near 50° over the weekend.