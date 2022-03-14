The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The clocks turned ahead over the weekend, now it’s time for temperatures to spring forward. It will really feel like spring by the end of the work week.

Clouds are hanging around this morning as a weak disturbance passes to our north. High pressure over Appalachia will help to usher in a more seasonable afternoon.

The weekend snow doesn’t stand much of a chance. A lot of melting will happen today as skies become partly sunny and temperatures climb into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

One of the benefits of the time change of course it that it stays lighter longer. The sun goes down at straight up 7 P.M. this evening. The next pre-7 PM sunset is six months from now. We are quickly gaining daylight this time of year too.

The only hiccup this week comes Tuesday. Another weak disturbance will stall over the Northeast. Clouds will build back in starting tonight. Late-day tomorrow will bring a rain and mountain snow shower chance. The best precipitation chance will be close to the stalled boundary. The system will get a move on Tuesday evening.

From there temperatures will be off to the races. Highs will climb through the 50s and eventually 60s. Bring on spring! The weekend does look to trend a bit cooler, and potentially wetter. Spring officially begins on Sunday at 11:33 AM.