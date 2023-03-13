The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! A significant late season winter storm is on the way. If you still need to do some snow day preps, there is still time. It’s rain in the valleys and lighter snow for the mountains during the day.

The storm will quickly ramp up tonight. The entire News10 area is now under a Winter Storm Warning between this afternoon and Wednesday morning. This high impact, long duration winter storm will hit us with heavy wet snow and gusty winds, which will lead to blowing snow. Power outages are expected.

After rain during the day, the switch to snow will quickly happen around midnight. The majority of the snow will fall between midnight and midday Tuesday. Again, this is a heavy wet snow. Roads will become dangerous, if not impassable. The wind will pick up too with gusts of 35 mph to 45 mph.

The weight of the heavy wet snow will stress already compromised tree branches. Add the gusty winds to the mix and power outages are expected.

This will be our biggest storm of the season. Many will be measuring snow with yard sticks. Two to three feet of snow are possible for parts of the Catskills, the Berkshires, and the Green Mountains. This snow is not going to be fun to shovel or plow. Pace yourself and do a little bit at a time.

The snow winds down Wednesday morning, but the wind will hang on. The second part of the week turns more milder. The next storm, late Friday – Saturday, will be a wet one with rain showers.