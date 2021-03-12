03/12/2021: Temperatures take a downward turn

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Yesterday couldn’t be beat. Highs were in the 60s and lower 70s, there were several hours of blue sky, and we capped off the day with a rainbow. We knew this spring preview wouldn’t last forever. Changes are already taking shape this morning.

Surface map: A “cool” front crossed New York state overnight.

A “cool” front crossed the Empire State overnight. You might have heard the wind rushing through or seen a shower. The boundary is “washing” out. Sunshine will work back in, but it won’t be as warm as yesterday.

Sunshine again today but it won’t be as warm as yesterday.

Temperatures will settle into the 40s over the coming hours around the Capital Region. Even with sunny skies, highs will only manage the mid 50s. That’s still on the warmer side for the middle of March.

Turning windy as an Arctic front blows through overnight.

A stronger cold front arrives tonight. The wind will kick back up and could gust between 35 mph to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory has been posted for most of the News 10 area beginning at 5 PM and will last through 7 AM Saturday.

Saturday’s highs will run closer to normal.

The wind will blow in even colder air. It will be a reality check tomorrow with highs in the 30s and 40s. That’s 25 to 30 degrees colder than yesterday afternoon.

Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning. Turn your clocks ahead.

Temperatures are falling back as we get set to turn our clocks ahead. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM on Sunday. This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

7 Day Forecast: Getting colder in the near-term with milder days ahead later next week.

Temperatures will trend colder into the start of next week. There’s a chance for rain and snow on Tuesday. Then we’ll make a quick turn around on St. Patrick’s Day with highs closer to 50°.