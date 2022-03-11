The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Have you heard? There’s another snowstorm coming our way, and this one will pack more of a punch with heavy snow and gusty winds on Saturday. While we wait today will be milder with increasing clouds.

Saturday’s storm will kick in very early Saturday. A mix of rain and snow will arrive first for central New York, the western Mohawk Valley, and the Adirondacks. Quickly rain or the mix will change to snow. The wintry precipitation should push into the Capital Region before sunrise. The quick changeover will occur between 8 AM and 10 AM. A flash freeze situation may set in. The snow intensity will ramp up quickly with periods of heavy snow and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour. This will impact road conditions and visibility. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been put out for the entire News10 area.

If you are planning on attending the Albany St. Patrick’s Parade or any other festive events tomorrow, dress not only for the heavy wet snow, but also the windy. Northwesterly winds will pick up Saturday afternoon and could gust between 35 mph and 50 mph.

The widespread steady snow will begin tapering off between 6 PM and 9 PM. Scattered snow showers and blowing snow will hang on Saturday night. The highest totals will come out of the Catskills, the hills west of Albany, the Adirondacks, the North Country, and Vermont. The Capital District can expect between five and eight inches of snow. This will be a wet, “sticky” snow that will be difficult to shovel especially given the amounts.

We are springing forward this weekend. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM on Sunday. This is a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, along with the air filters in your HVAC.

Saturday’s snow may not stick around for along. Temperatures will “spring ahead” next. We’ll be warming through the 50s into St. Patrick’s Day. And storms look to bypass us.