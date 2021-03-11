03/11/2021: Today is the day to get outside

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Yesterday was another beautiful early spring day. If you haven’t gotten enough of these warmer days, you’re in luck! There is more to come today.

4 AM Temperatures: We are off to a “warm” start.

We are off to a warm start with most spots sitting above freezing, even in the 40s. You can leave your winter coat in the closet and opt for something lighter this morning.

Today’s highs will be more than 20 degrees above-normal!

Clouds slowly increased overnight. Sunshine will break through later this morning and will shine brightly during the early afternoon hours. As a result temperatures will be off to the races. Highs will be unseasonably warm and run in the 60s for many of us across upstate New York.

Albany will reach 60° for the first time since Christmas Day.

Christmas Day was the last time Albany reached at least 60°. The last high in the mid 60s came on November 11, 2021. Get outside and enjoy these very springy temperatures today!

Adding to today’s spring theme there’s an overnight shower chance. A cold front will cross the area and carry scattered showers. The best chances will be north and west of Albany. The boundary will wash out and shower activity will fizzle as everything nears the Capital during the wee hours of Friday morning.

This weekend will be a reality check.

Sunshine will return by the end of the day tomorrow. A cool down is also on the way. Not quite as warm with highs in the 50s today. The weekend will turn even colder with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will begin to moderate again on St. Patrick’s Day.