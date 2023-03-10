The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Build in a few extra minutes into your morning routine to defrost your windshield. We are starting out clear and colder. Throughout the day clouds will take over with seasonably chilly highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

We are gearing up for some light snow tonight. An area of snow builds in from the southwest between 5 PM and 8 PM. There could be a brief period of cold rain from Albany south and east. There will be several hours of widespread light to moderate snowfall. The snow will taper off from north to south early Saturday. Everything will wrap up by noontime.

This will not be a blockbuster storm. On the higher side over half a foot of snow is possible for higher spots in Green, Schoharie, and Ulster counties. The Capital District can expect one to two inches. It will be lighter amounts for the Adirondacks, the North Country, and southern Vermont.

The snow will wrap up with plenty of time for the road crews to clear to parade route. Dress for a little chill if you’re coming to Albany for the St. Patrick’s festivities.

We are springing forward this weekend. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday. This is a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Time might “spring forward” but the forecast still says winter. A more significant storm will bring rain and snow chances Monday and Tuesday. Next week also looks to feature chillier temperatures.