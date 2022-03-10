The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Yep, yesterday’s storm snuck up on us. It ended up much wetter and came in with more vigor. That translated to an average 4″-6″ of “sticky” snow around the Capital Region.

The snow isn’t the big issue this morning, instead patchy dense (freezing) fog. Skies quickly cleared behind the snow. Fog formed and became dense through the night. Temperatures are below freezing, so this is actually freezing fog. The tiny water drops that make up the fog will freeze on cold surfaces. This will make those surfaces slick. The fog will lift shortly after daybreak.

Let’s do some melting. The end of the work week will feature dry and milder conditions. Highs will climb into the 40s each of the next two days. Watch out for re-freezing into Friday morning.

Our focus is on Saturday’s big winter storm. The event will begin Friday night with precipitation moving in from the west. Initially it will be warm enough in the Capital Region for rain. Things could begin as snow, and stay snow, to the west. Colder air will wrap in and the rain will change to snow as the storm lifts up the East Coast. The timing of the transition still needs to be ironed out. Gusty winds of 40 mph to 50 mph are also expected. The exact track will be important for the transition timeline and the snowfall accumulations forecast.

We are confident that areas west of Albany, the North Country, and Vermont will see heavy snow. A Winter Storm Watch was put out by the National Weather Service for Friday night through very early Sunday.

Blustery conditions will stick around in Sunday. From there temperatures will spring right ahead to the 40s and lower 50s early next week.