03/10/2021: Spring fever has arrived!

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday and welcome to pre-spring! We are off to a bit of a chilly, frosty, and foggy start. Touches of fog will linger through sunrise in the valleys and hills. Get set for loads of sunshine once the fog thins out.

A little frosty and foggy to start the day.

If you need a little push to get outside, here it is. Temperatures will quickly warm from the 20s to the upper 50s this afternoon. There will be loads of sunshine too.

Get outside today! It is going to be a great day.

After an unseasonably warm afternoon, temperatures will remain quite mild tonight. Lows will settle into the mid 30s to mid 40s with increasing clouds.

Temperatures will stay quite mild overnight.

This surge of spring isn’t done yet. Thursday will be the warmest of this stretch. High temperatures will run 15 to 20+ degrees above-normal.

The spring-like surge will peak Thursday.

Tomorrow will also be Albany’s first 60-degree day of the year. The Capital Region typically reaches this benchmark around this time in mid-March. We have a high of 65° in the forecast for tomorrow. November 11th of last year was the last time temperatures were in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be Albany’s first 60-degree day of the year, and the warmest day since Christmas Day.

The spring feeling will stick around on Friday. Enjoy it while it lasts. An Arctic front will blow through Friday night. This will send temperatures back into the 30s and 40s for highs this weekend. Readings will look more typical for mid-March in Upstate New York next week.