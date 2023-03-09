The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Catching a little break after back-to-back days of clouds and blustery conditions. Sunny breaks are on the way today. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly. However, the wind will finally relax so it won’t feel as chilly.

The forecast remains quiet and dry through the start of Friday. Temperatures won’t be too shabby for early-to-mid March. Clouds will fill back in throughout the day as we gear up for some light precipitation.

A low coming out of Ohio will send light snow, even some light rain briefly, our way Friday evening. Quickly everything will switch over to flurries and light snow as colder air takes over. This storm is a fast-mover. The flakes will fade through Saturday morning. We are expecting light snowfall for the News10 area. Amounts will be higher to the southwest.

It’s good news for the Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Any leftover sprinkles and flurries will have wrapped up by Saturday afternoon. Cloudy skies will hang around with a light breeze.

Another storm is on the way early next week. This one could have a higher impact on the area. Periods of rain and snow are in play for now. We’ll continue to fine tune the forecast as we get closer.