The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! You are in the clear this morning. But some wintry weather is on the move. Widespread “wet” snow and mixing in the valleys will set in ahead of lunchtime.

Again, all good for the morning commute. Skies are just clouding up this morning. The snow is arriving from the south and should push into the Capital Region around 11 AM. The best wintry precipitation changes will be around this afternoon and into the evening commute. Things will quickly shut down between 8 PM and 9 PM.

Temperatures will support all snow for areas above 1,000 feet. This will be a “wet” snow with light accumulations mainly on non-paved surfaces. Meanwhile in the Hudson and Mohawk valleys temperatures will climb above freezing. It will be a mix of rain and wet snowflakes for most of the afternoon. The valleys will drop closer to freezing by the evening so precipitation will wrap up as a burst of snow.

This is a elevation storm. All accumulations will be on the light side and mainly stay off the roads and other pavement. The Catskills and the higher spots in the Berkshires and the Greens will be the “winners” with two to four inches of snow by this evening. Meanwhile the valley floor may only see a slushy coating.

The work week will end quietly and milder. Temperatures will warm closer to 50 degrees by Friday.

Then there’s Saturday storm… Everyone wants to know what’s going to happen. This storm will pack more of a punch. Our latest thinking is that rain will change to snow with periods of heavy snow on Saturday. The storm will also carry a high wind potential. It’s still too early to nail down the timing and possible accumulations.

The 7 Day Forecast highlights a typical active March pattern. After Saturday’s storm things will settle down but turn colder. We’ll quickly spring ahead to milder temperatures into the start of next week.