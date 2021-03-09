03/09/2021: A taste of spring through late week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The spring feeling is building in! You can already feel a difference this morning. Temperatures are running 15 to almost 40(!!) degrees warmer than this time yesterday.

24 hour temperature change

From the 20s and 30s to almost 50 degrees this afternoon. Things will turn a little breezy too. And more sunshine is ahead after some morning cloud cover.

Today’s forecast – breezy and warmer with increasing amounts of sunshine.

Tomorrow will be even warmer. It will be delightful March day with highs near 60° in the Capital Region with sunshine area-wide.

Wednesday afternoon will feel like spring.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. The surge of warmer air will lead to highs that are 15 to 20 degrees above-average around the Northeast.

A few showers will cap off the spring-like stretch later this week. Friday’s highs will still on the warmer side. Temperatures will trend closer to “normal” over the weekend.