03/09/2021: A taste of spring through late week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.
Happy Tuesday! The spring feeling is building in! You can already feel a difference this morning. Temperatures are running 15 to almost 40(!!) degrees warmer than this time yesterday.
From the 20s and 30s to almost 50 degrees this afternoon. Things will turn a little breezy too. And more sunshine is ahead after some morning cloud cover.
Tomorrow will be even warmer. It will be delightful March day with highs near 60° in the Capital Region with sunshine area-wide.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. The surge of warmer air will lead to highs that are 15 to 20 degrees above-average around the Northeast.
A few showers will cap off the spring-like stretch later this week. Friday’s highs will still on the warmer side. Temperatures will trend closer to “normal” over the weekend.