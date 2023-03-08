The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Brisk and blustery – that’s March in a nutshell. Temperatures will get back on track but it will still feel quite a bit cooler. Winds out of the northwest will pull wind chills down into the teens and 20s throughout the day.

Very little change to the set-up tomorrow. We should squeeze out a little more sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonable and the wind will start relaxing.

The next storm tracks in Friday night and the first part of Saturday. At this point any accumulations of rain and/or snow will be light. This is a promising sign for parade marchers and goers. Albany’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off Saturday afternoon.

Our clocks may “spring forward” over the weekend but the forecast is still showing winter. Another storm, possibly a higher impact one, is in the works for the early part of next week. This storms looks to bring periods of rain and snow.