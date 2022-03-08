The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The damaging wind gusts have subsided, but it is still rather windy this morning. Peak wind gusts were in the range of 55 mph to 65 mph. Westerly winds are still gusting up to 40 mph this morning. A Wind Advisory will remain in effect for most of the News10 area until 7 AM.

The winds will continue easing up this morning. This afternoon will be brisk and blustery with highs only in the 30s. More sunshine will come our way by the second part of the day as high pressure briefly takes over.

A pair of systems will put the “squeeze” on the Northeast Wednesday. Moisture from the south will meet up with energy and colder air from the northwest. We are tracking widespread light snow and some valley mixing especially during the afternoon hours. Snow accumulations will be isolated to the higher terrain and only result in a few inches, mainly on non-paved surfaces.

Temperatures will begin to warm up behind the mid-week wintry bout. Highs will be near 50 degrees by Friday! Saturday’s storm continues to look “interesting.” Rain looks to change to snow at some point during the day. It will be a double whammy with the upcoming time change on Sunday.