03/08/2021: Chilly for now, “spring” is on the way

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The weather this morning is brought to you by the letter “C” – it is clear, calm, and cold. Temperatures have dropped off to the lower teens in the Capital Region, meanwhile the Adirondacks are waking up to readings near 0°.

Despite all of the sunshine, temperatures will stay on the seasonably chilly side today. There will be a steady climb after the cold start, but highs will only manage the mid 30s.

There will be a few more clouds this evening. Skies will go cloudy overnight and a stray sprinkle or flurry is possible, especially north of Albany. Under the clouds temperatures won’t get as cold with readings backing off into the 20s.

A big warm up begins Tuesday. High temperatures will near 50° for a number of us. This is only the beginning!

Say hello to spring on Wednesday and Thursday! We will see back-to-back days with highs near 60°!

This will only be a little slice of spring. Friday won’t be so bad. The weekend will be a reality check, though. After running well above-average, we’ll turn chilly again just in time to “spring forward.”