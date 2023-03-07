The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! March has a habit of reminding us that winter can still show up. Snow just clipped up overnight. But we won’t miss out on the colder air blowing in.

Temperatures aren’t going anywhere fast today. Readings will be a good 10 degrees colder than yesterday, and it will feel even colder than that. A breeze out of the northwest will kick up this afternoon. By late-day it will feel more like teens and 20s.

Clouds will hang tough overnight making it hard to spot the Full “Worm” Moon. March’s Full Moon peaks this evening. (There was a pretty great viewing conditions this morning. Hopefully you spotted it.) The full moon will share the sky with Venus, Jupiter, and Mars.

No change to our skies or the feel Wednesday. It will be a cloudy and brisk day with more stray flurry activity. The forecast will improve the rest of the week with the return of some sunshine and more seasonable highs.

The next widespread precipitation chance is Saturday with rain and snow showers. Flurries will hang on into Sunday.

Even though we “spring forward” this weekend, the forecast is trending chillier into next week. More cold air could be on the way through the middle of the month.