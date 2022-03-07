The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! We are coming off of record highs Sunday. Records fell in Albany, Glens Falls, and Poughkeepsie. It was also incredibly warm in Bennington and Pittsfield. Today won’t be as warm with highs closer to 50°.

We are in between rounds of rain this morning. Our next storm system will push more rain our way starting late this morning. It won’t be all rain for the western Adirondacks. The onset could produce pockets of sleet and freezing rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 PM for parts of Hamilton and Herkimer counties.

Pack the rain gear. You won’t need it for the morning commute, but it will come in handy later on. The best rain chances will be around this afternoon and evening.

A cold front will cross the Capital Region between 7 PM and 9 PM. This will bring a line of gusty winds and possibly some rumbles of thunder through the area. Winds could gust between 40 mph and 50 mph. A Wind Advisory will kick in at 6 PM and continue through Tuesday morning.

Rain tapers off behind the front. There may be enough lingering moisture for a little snow mainly north and west of Albany.

Tuesday will be brisk, breezy, but brighter. The remainder of the work week isn’t looking too bad. High temperatures will climb back closer to 50 degrees by Friday. The upcoming weekend will get off to a wet start. Some of the Capital Region could catch some snowflakes too.

Heads up – we will “spring forward” next week. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM on Sunday.