The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Melting continues today under early sunshine with mild temperatures. Today’s high in the lower 40s matches normal for this time of the year. Gradually clouds will build in during the second part of the day.

Cloud cover comes courtesy of a clipper system that will dive south of us overnight. Areas southwest of Albany could catch some passing flurries and light snow showers. The Catskills have the best chances through Tuesday morning. Any accumulations will be minimal.

As the clipper departs, clouds will lag behind. Colder air will work in too. This combo could also produce a few flurries throughout the day.

All and all a quiet weather week is ahead. We need a break after all of the storms last week. Temperatures will slowly moderate through Friday. Another Friday night/Saturday storm is on the way with rain and snow chances. Remember we’re “springing forward” this weekend too.