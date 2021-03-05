03/05/2021: A winter-like weekend before “spring” arrives

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy finally Friday! The not-so-nice combo of colder air and gusty winds are back. A stiff northwesterly wind has driven wind chills closer to zero this morning.

Today will be a blustery day. Despite sunshine, temperatures will only climb into the 20s. Taking into account the wind and it will, at best, feel like 10 degrees this afternoon.

Gusts of 35 to 40 mph throughout the day. The wind won’t be as strong as it was earlier in the week. Things will still be rattled around with the gusty conditions today.

The wind will die down a bit overnight. It will be another cold one with lows in the single digits and teens. Everyone will see the sky go mostly cloudy. An isolated snow shower could also slip in, especially around the Adirondacks and the Catskills.

This weekend will feel more like winter with highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Things will change in next week. A sprawling area of high pressure will bring a significant warm. High temperatures will go from 15 degrees below average to almost 20 degrees ABOVE average.

The “spring fever” will push highs in the 50s, even close to 60 degrees! Our stretch of dry days will come to end later next week with shower chances.