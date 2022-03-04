The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! It’s a frigid start to the day. Clear skies and a relatively calm wind are sending temperatures into the single digits and even below zero. Heavy winter coats are a must this morning.

It will be cold all day long. Temperatures will get a boost this morning with plenty of sunshine. By lunchtime we’ll be in the upper 20s. Readings will level off around 30° this afternoon. Unlike yesterday, the wind will be light despite the cold feeling. Tonight will be cold, just not as cold with lows in the single digits and teens.

The weekend will bring a warming trend. More seasonable for Saturday with highs inching closer to 40 degrees around the Capital Region. Say hello to spring on Sunday with highs near 60°!

Sunday’s spring-like warmth will also come with a shower chance. It won’t be a washout. Showers will develop into the afternoon.

The start of the upcoming work week could be a little messy with more rain and snow to the north of the Capital Region. Unfortunately we won’t be able to hang onto the springtime warmth. Highs will drop back into the 40s and remain their through most of next week. The back half of the 7 Day Forecast is looking more March-like.