03/04/2021: The weather whiplash continues

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! There has been a lot of back and forward this week. Feeling like spring one day to winter the next. Today, and the next few days, will feel more like a step back. There is a (little) flurry of activity. An area of very light snow has slowly crossed the Capital Region during the wee hours of the morning. Most of what is falling is melting on its way down. These flakes will end before sunrise

Morning clouds will break for more sun by late-day. Despite the added sunshine temperatures won’t move much today – from the upper 20s to only near freezing this afternoon.

The wind will pick back up again. By this evening the wind could gust between 35 mph and 40 mph. It will be another windy night, just not as gusty as it was earlier this week.

We will end the week on a blustery and even colder note. After beginning in the teens with sub-zero wind chills, temperatures will only make it to the 20s Friday. A northwesterly could still gust up to 30 mph.

This winter-like feeling will linger through the weekend. Days will begin in the teens and end in the 20s to lower 30s.

While the short term is feeling like winter, we will be rewarded in the long term. A little spring fever will settle in beginning next Tuesday. High temperatures will skip ahead to the 50s and stay there through the end of next week.