The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! We are capping off a busy week for the weather team with a significant winter storm. Things won’t get going until this evening. Snow moves in from the southwest between 7 PM and 10 PM. And right away there will be some bursts of heavy snow.

Winter weather alerts have been posted ahead of the storm. Everyone will see travel conditions deteriorate through the night. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas expecting higher snowfall through Saturday evening.

Snow will transition to a period of wintry mix, including sleet and freezing rain, along a line south of the New York State Thruway and I-90 into the Berkshires. This mixing will cut back on the snowy accumulations. Colder air will take back over and the flakes will fly again area-wide into the start of Saturday.

There hasn’t been much change to the snow map. Keep in mind, especially around the Capital District, a longer period of mixing will lead to lower snowfall totals. Meanwhile, spots in the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains will pick up over a foot of snow.

Strong winds are another storm hazard. Gusts of 40 mph are possible for the higher terrain late tonight and Saturday morning. The wind plus the stress of the heavy snow may bring down tree limbs and powerlines, leading to power outages.

Snow tapers off during the afternoon tomorrow. The weekend ends with passing flurries. Monday is a bright spot in the middle of the 7 Day with some sunshine and highs around 40 degrees. We will enter a cloudy and chilly stretch next week.