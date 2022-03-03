The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! We are waking up to a fresh light accumulation of snow. Another clipper system is dropping through first thing this morning. Snow showers will taper off ahead of the morning rush. Roads, especially the secondary ones, could still be slick and snowy.

There will be a rush of Arctic air behind this morning’s snow showers. Most of the day will be spent in the 20s. A stiff northwesterly wind will also kick up with gusts of 35 mph.

Skies will go mainly clear with a diminishing wind tonight. This is a recipe for bitterly cold temperatures. Readings will dip into the single digits, if not below zero in the higher terrain. Albany’s average last single digit low comes in early March. Hopefully this can be the last time we talk about temperatures this cold.

Friday will be brisk but bright. An Arctic high will hang out over the eastern seaboard. After beginning in the single digits, we’ll settle for highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Temperatures will begin to rebound and turn more spring-like over the weekend. Saturday will still be a little chilly with a chance for flurries north of Albany. The end of the weekend will look and feel like spring with highs near 60° with rain showers. The start of next week will turn more seasonable for the first part of March with highs in the lower 40s.