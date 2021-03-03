03/03/2021: The first quiet and “normal” day of the month

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The wind is gone and temperatures are not nearly as cold. Instead of the single digits and wind chills well below zero, our starting point is closer to 20 degrees in most spots this morning.

There are also more clouds overhead. This is courtesy of a weak clipper sitting over southern Ontario. A few light snow showers have also dropped southward into the Adirondacks this morning.

For the Capital Region, we’ll only get clouds out of this system. The cold front will swing through this afternoon. Sunny breaks around the lunch hour will give way to more clouds into the evening hours.

Temperatures will be mild with highs ranging from the lower 30s in the Adirondacks to the lower 40s in parts of the mid-Hudson Valley. That’s 15 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday when we didn’t make it out of the mid 20s. The wind will pick up a bit as the cold front passes.

The door will then open to another chilly blast. After more seasonable highs today, we’ll slip back closer to freezing Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the chillier side through the weekend.

Temperatures will take a more spring-like turn. Some of us will likely see highs in the 50s during the middle of next week!