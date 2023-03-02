The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! I don’t know about you but I’m feeling sluggish this morning as the cold rain continues to fall. There are also some pockets of freezing rain and sleet out there in the hills and higher terrain. The rain won’t last all day or even all morning. Activity clears from west to east by mid-morning.

The forecast improves as the day goes on! Peeks of sunshine will come through this afternoon. It will be a mild day with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. We will stay dry through lunchtime on Friday. Our next storm will start making waves tomorrow evening.

The entire area starts with heavy snow Friday evening. The inbound storm will build in from southwest to northeast. There will be several hours of heavy snow, but will it stay all snow?

A coastal low will feed a warm nose aloft. How far north will the ice potential go? That is our biggest question with this storm. The latest data suggests its the Mohawk River from Syracuse to the Capital District, and to the southeast through Berkshire County and southern New England.

Areas north of that line will stay all snow, and therefore pick of higher amounts of snow. The area of greatest uncertainty is from the Helderbergs to the Tri-Cities and the western part of Berkshire County. Another threat will be the wind. Gusts of 40 mph are possible especially across the Adirondacks and the North Country.

This latest storm will wind down by midday Saturday. Some additional flurries will fly through the end of the weekend. Temperatures will stay on the chilly side next week.