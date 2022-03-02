The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We’re setting the stage for a “normal” early March day. Skies will become partly to mostly sunny through this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs again in the mid to upper 30s.

Right now we are in between clipper systems. One passed through late yesterday, bringing some light snow accumulations to area higher spots. The next clipper in the series is still over Iowa and Minnesota. It will arrive in the Capital Region later this evening.

Tonight’s clipper will be more “robust.” Everyone will be cold enough for snow. Snow showers, and even some squalls, will be more widespread as well. Activity will arrive first around the Tug Hill and the Adirondacks after dinnertime. The best snow chances will come between 10 PM and 2 AM.

Heavier snow is possible for the northern half of the area. The wind will pick up as the system passes through the area, which could lead to a handful of snow squalls after midnight. Accumulations through Thursday morning will range from coating to as much as four inches in the higher terrain.

Tonight’s clipper will drag an Arctic front through the Northeast. This will open the door to blustery and colder conditions starting Thursday. Highs will be colder by ten or more degrees. The wind will only make it feel colder.

We haven’t seen our last single digit lows just yet. Friday will be off to a bitterly cold start. Temperatures will begin warming up over the weekend. Springtime weather is brewing for the start of next week with highs closer to 50 degrees and rain chances.