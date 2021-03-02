03/02/2021: Blustery and colder today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Strong winds whipped through the Capital Region last night. You could hear it and feel it. Peak gusts were over 55 mph. The wind has eased a bit, but it will remain quite blustery today.

It’s not just the wind this morning. The door has been opened to a blast of Arctic air. This has lead to a frigid feeling with sub-zero wind chills area-wide. Temperatures will only make it back to the teens and 20s this afternoon. But with the blustery conditions it will feel, at best, like the single digits.

Tonight will bring less wind and more seasonable temperatures. There will also be more clouds and possibly a few light snow showers for the North Country and the southern Adirondacks.

We will head back to “normal” for the middle of the week. Wednesday’s highs will range from near freezing to the lower 40s. A mix of sun and clouds will be around for the day.

While conditions remain quiet, temperatures will keep us entertained. High temperatures will slip closer to freezing late-week before moderating over the weekend and into early next week.