The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Today begins a new month, and a new meteorological season. Meteorological Spring (March, April, and May) is a season of warming average temperatures. Spring officially begins with the Vernal Equinox on March 20th.

It’s a fairly textbook start to March for the Capital Region. Seasonable temperatures are on the way. Early sun will give way to more clouds. The second storm of the week arrives this afternoon. It will be a weaker system with rain and snow showers. This evening’s commute could be dicey in spots, so take it slow.

Temperatures will hang out around freezing overnight. After midnight a blip of rain and freezing rain will pass through the area. Icy patches are possible again for the Thursday morning commute.

This week’s active pattern isn’t through just yet. Another strong winter storm arrives Friday afternoon. This storm will bring accumulating snow, some wind, and the possibility of ice. There are still questions concerning the placement of the heaviest snow and how far north the ice goes.

Snow will spill over into the start of the weekend. The storm should clear out by mid-day Saturday. The chill hangs on though with highs in the 30s into early next week.