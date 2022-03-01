The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Today doesn’t just begin a new month, but also a new season. Meteorological Spring is here! This is the beginning of three months of warming temperatures. Spring will officially begin with the Vernal Equinox in under three weeks.

Today will still take a page out of the winter playbook. Temperatures are off to another cold start. It will turn breezy this afternoon helping to push highs closer to normal. The more seasonable feeling will come ahead of a clipper system.

A few flurries and light snow showers are passing through the Adirondacks and the North Country this morning. Additional activity will develop this afternoon and evening. But it won’t be all snow falling. Above 1,000 feet it will be mainly snow. Lower spots will see a mix of rain and snow or just plain rain. Scattered rain and snow showers will pass through the area between the evening commute and the midnight hour. This snow won’t be a big deal. The Adirondacks and Green Mountains could pick up two to four inches of fresh snow by this evening.

Fair weather will return for the daytime hours on Wednesday. A more “robust” clipper will approach late-day and overnight. This system won’t just produce light snow but also whip up some winds. Heavier snow and snow squalls are possible north of Albany. Another round of minor accumulations are expected.

Temperatures will turn cold again through late week. Highs will only reach the 20s with lows dipping back into the single digits. A spring-like warm up will kick off over the weekend.