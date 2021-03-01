03/01/2021: The winds of March are blowing in

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Welcome to March and meteorological spring. Today begins the part of the year when average temperatures are warming. We will see more signs of spring over the coming weeks. Daylight Saving Time begins in two weeks. The first day spring is March 20th.

Waves of showers are crossing the area this morning. One batch sliding into western New England is also producing pockets of freezing. A second area of light rain will move back into the Capital Region between 6 AM and 7 AM. A strong cold front will sweep the rain out before the lunch hour.

This cold front will crank up the wind and lead to a sharp drop in temperature. By this evening temperatures will be cold enough to support snow. A third plume of moisture will cross the area. This go-around will be in the form of snow showers and snow squalls.

The strongest winds will blow in tonight. Gusts could be between 40 mph and 50 mph. These strong gusts will easily toss unsecured light weight objects and may result in tree damage and power outages. Wind advisories and high wind warnings have been issued for the entire area.

Temperatures tumbles into the teens and single digits by Tuesday morning. The blast of Arctic air and gusty conditions will lead to harsh wind chills for some. Wind chill advisories will be in effect for areas where we are expecting feels like temperatures as low as -20° through mid-day Tuesday.

There is some good news tomorrow. We will see a good amount of sunshine to go along with the blustery and very cold conditions.

Temperatures will rebound into the lower 40s for highs on Wednesday. The weather will remain quiet, but temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride during the first week of March.