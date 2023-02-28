The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Widespread snow continues to fall, although the intensity ranges from flurries to bursts of moderate snow. Road conditions vary too from snowy to slick to wet, or a combination of all three. Take your time heading out the door.

This morning’s widespread snow will gradually taper off during the second part of the day. The snow’s intensity will lighten up too. We are expecting all of the snow to wrap up between 5 PM and 7 PM. The snow exits from west to east.

The bulk of this storm’s accumulations has already fallen. Additional light accumulations are expected through this evening.

Slick roads are still possible even once the snow ends. Temperatures will settle into the teens and lower 20s tonight. Any untreated spots will turn slick or icy.

March and Meteorological Spring will get off to a milder start. Highs through mid-week will run into the 40s. The next storm will be a weaker one and bring the possibility of rain and/or snow showers into Thursday morning.

The busy pattern isn’t done yet. A bigger storm is on the way heading into the weekend. It looks to have colder air to play with so it will be snow Friday and Saturday. This is one we’re watching.