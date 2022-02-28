The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Winter’s chill is back, and it will continue to rule this week. Temperatures are starting off in the single digits and teens with sub-zero wind chills. There won’t be much improvement into the afternoon with highs only in the teens and 20s. At least there will be sunshine on this final day of February.

Temperatures will steadily drop shortly after sunset with lows settling into the single digits and teens once again. Clouds will move back in after midnight. Temperatures will hold fairly steady through sunrise.

The overnight clouds will come courtesy of a clipper system. Passing snow showers will arrive in the Adirondacks and North Country during the morning hours. A few rain or snow showers could slip into the Capital Region during the afternoon.

The jet stream will create an express lane for additional weak disturbances to roll through the Great Lakes and the Northeast. Wednesday will be a carbon copy of tomorrow with another round of rain/snow showers. Accumulations for the next few days will be very light for the Capital District. The Adirondacks and the Green Mountains could pick up a fresh two to four inches by Wednesday.

March comes in like lion this year. Another cold blast arrives later in the week with highs return to the 20s. There will be a weekend warm up. Highs will get closer to “normal” by Sunday. The pattern will remain unsettled with chances for rain and snow both Saturday and Sunday.