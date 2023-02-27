The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! All is quiet now, but the rest of the week is looking very active. It starts with winter storm taking aim at the News10 area starting this evening. This time around it will be a pure snowstorm. No issues with rain or ice.

We’ll get through the day and the evening commute just fine. The snow is set to arrive from the southwest between 7 PM and 10 PM. Rather quickly the snow becomes widespread. Periods of heavier snow are expected overnight with snowfall rates of an inch per hour. Roads will be snowy and visibility will be reduced.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place between this evening and 7 PM Tuesday. Periods of snow will continue tomorrow. Although, the intensity will be lighter. The snow will taper off into the afternoon and evening Tuesday.

Accumulations will be elevation dependent. Albany County’s hill towns, the Adirondacks, the Catskills, and the Green Mountains may need more than a ruler to measure this latest snowfall. Meanwhile, the Hudson Valley and areas just to the east will see some of the lower totals. Downsloping winds (drying winds) off of the Berkshires and Greens will lead to “shadowing” into the valley floor. So, snow totals will end up on the lower end of the four-to-eight inch range.

The start of March and Meteorological Spring brings milder temperatures. Highs will top off in the 40s with some rain shower chances. We’ll then cap off the week with more snow. Another big winter storm will impact the area Friday and Saturday. This will be a storm to watch as the week goes on.