The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! The snow quickly kicked into high gear overnight. We can expect intense snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour through mid-morning. The snow will not only quickly accumulate but also greatly reduce visibility.

The “heart” of the first major snow storm of the season impacts us this morning. The heavy snowfall will make for difficult, if not dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue falling through the afternoon hours before tapering off closer to the evening commute time. A period of snow and sleet is possible for areas south of I-90 between 8 AM and noon. This will cut down on the accumulations for our southern counties.

The widespread 8″-12″ has been shifted a little more to the south. The southern Adirondacks, the southern Green Mountains, and the northern Berkshires will see locally higher amounts over a foot by this evening.

Almost as quickly as the snow set in, it will wrap up this evening. Light snow and flurries will taper off by 8 PM. Clouds will clear out quickly too and temperatures will turn downright frigid. Lows will settle into the single digits.

Outside of the cold temperatures, the weekend gets off to a quiet start. A quick round of snow arrives on Sunday. Scattered snow showers will produce only minor accumulations. The cold air will continue next week. March will come in like a lion, not only with the cold but also a few more snow showers.