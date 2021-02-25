02/25/2021: Breezy and not as warm today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Yesterday was the warmest day of the year and the warmest since Christmas. Temperatures peaked in the 40s, even close to 50 degrees. Talk about spring fever!

A gusty front is crossing western New England this morning. Along the boundary there have been peak gusts near 40 mph. Check on any light weight objects that you might have left outside last night. A chillier air mass is now blowing in.

Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 30s today. That’s ten to fifteen degrees colder than where we were yesterday. The wind will gradually back off late-day. On the bright side, there will be more sunshine.

Skies will continue to clear tonight. It will give us a great view of the almost full “snow” moon. February’s full moon peaks Friday night, but over the next three nights it will appear fully illuminated. The Moon rises around sunset and sets at sunrise the next day.

The pattern will turn a little busier by the weekend. Another system will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to the Capital Region on Saturday. The event will begin with a brief period of snow or mixed precipitation before changing over to rain.

We will cap off the month with a nice day by late February standards – partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. March will come in with a roar. There doesn’t look to be many precipitation chances, but a disturbance will briefly drop highs in the 30s on Tuesday.