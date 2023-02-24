The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Is it a Friday in February? That must mean temperatures are about to drop. Colder air blows in today. The wind picks up too with 40-50 mph gusts.

As you set out this morning be on the lookout for some sneaky black ice. Wet and slushy spots will quickly freeze over as temperatures start falling. If you can clear up any leftover ice and slush today. If you don’t, the ice will stick around for awhile on your sidewalk and driveway.

Temperatures will wind up in the single digits overnight. Skies will clear and the wind will start diminishing. Wind chills will be closer to zero at times.

We won’t warm up much Saturday. Highs will top off in the lower 20s for most under more clouds. A round of light snow showers will develop during the afternoon. Accumulations will be on the light side, less than an inch for most. The higher terrain could pick up one to two inches.

Next storm looks to pack more of a punch. The storm is still over the West Coast. We are expecting widespread snow to develop Monday night with more to come through Tuesday. Right now moderate to heavy snowfall is likely but it’s still too soon to give any exact amounts.

March will come in like a lamb. This break from wintry weather will be brief. Another storm will roll in town later next week.