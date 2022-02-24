The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Thursday! The cold air is back. Temperatures dripped into the single digits, teens, and lower 20s overnight. You’ll want to watch out for some hidden slick and icy spots, especially in areas that dealt with flooding yesterday. The cold air here to stay. Highs will run close to 30 degrees this afternoon.

This is the calm before another storm. The energy and moisture is centered over the Southeast and parts of the Ohio Valley this morning. The storm will pick up speed and track towards the Northeast by late tonight.

We are expecting the snow to arrive between midnight and 2 AM. The widespread snow will push in from the southwest and continue filling into the Adirondacks, the North Country, and southern Vermont.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire News10 area. It begins at 10 PM and will continue throughout Friday. Periods of heavy snow, especially into the Friday morning commute, will make travel very difficult.

The heaviest and steadiest snow will fall between 3 AM and 8 AM Friday. Several inches of snow will be on the ground as you’re waking up tomorrow. The morning commute will feature snowy roads and snowfall rates of one inch per hour.

Between 8 AM and noon a wintry mix of mainly snow and sleet with set up south of I-90. The ice pellets will build up and could make roads slippery on top of the snow. There will be a transition back to all snow during the afternoon. The snow will be lighter for the Friday evening commute, but still expect snow covered conditions.

This will be the Capital Region’s biggest snowfall of the season. Hard to believe, especially this late in the season. A widespread swath of eight inches to a foot of snow is expected for the Capital Region. Over a foot is possible around the southern Adirondacks and the southern Greens. Meanwhile the period of sleet and wintry mix will cut down on totals to the south.

I told the cold air was here to stay. Highs this weekend will only reach the 20s and 30s. A round of light snow showers will come through on Sunday. Accumulations will be very light. The cold air will continue into the early days of March, and the start of Meteorological Spring.