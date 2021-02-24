02/24/2021: The warmest day of the year so far

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! I don’t want to push it, BUT there will be a spring-like feeling in the air today. Even this morning our starting point is closer to normal highs for late February.

Today will be the warmest day of the year yet. Highs will climb into the lower and mid 40s. It has been over 50 days since Albany was last in the 40s. It also hasn’t been this warm since Christmas Day (remember the 60-degree highs.) The mild air and peeks of sunshine mean we will melt down the piles of snirt (dirty snow.) The wind will get cranked up this afternoon too with gusts over 35 mph.

A third and final batch of precipitation will arrive late-day. This round will come in as spotty rain showers and mountain snow showers. The mixed precipitation will cross the area during the late afternoon and this evening. A cold front and chilly air will chase out the precip. Things could end with a few more flurries late tonight.

Thursday’s highs will run around 10 degrees colder than today. It will stay windy. The good news – there will be increasing amounts of sunshine.

Temperatures will take a milder turn over the weekend. Rain and snow chances will return Saturday. March will come in like a lion with more rain and snow showers on Monday, followed by another burst of chilly air.