The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! We anticipated roads would be rough. But things really are a mess this morning. The change from snow to sleet and a sleety-icy mix is making travel very difficult. If you can stay off the roads this morning.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings continue this morning. The icy mix falling on top of last night’s snow and sleet will create extra tricky travel conditions. The winter weather alerts will remain in effect through 1 PM.

The icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will slowly lighten up and fizzle through mid-day. Temperatures will be slow to warm today. Most of us will be stuck in the 20s to near 30 degrees. So untreated pavement will remain slippery.

We aren’t done just yet. Scattered rain showers and areas of freezing drizzle will pass through the area this evening. Travel will remain tricky. Activity will taper off into the midnight hour.

Temperatures will work in reverse Friday. The wee hours of the morning will feature some of the warmest readings of the day. We’ll be closer to 30 degrees by wake up, and numbers will continue falling through the day. The wind will pick up too. Gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph are possible. The Berkshires will go under a Wind Advisory.

After going snow-free for so long, there are two more chances for snow as February draws to a close. A few light snow showers will cross over the weekend. Accumulations will be minor. Our next “big” storm is scheduled to arrive Monday night and continue Tuesday.