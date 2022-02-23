The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! My does it feel like spring this morning. We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s. Our numbers will sharply drop later this morning as a cold front crosses the area. Plan ahead for the chill later in the day when temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

There is a scattered shower chance ahead of the front. Even after the rain exits, we will continue to monitor our area waterways for flooding due to ice jams. Already a handful of flood advisories and warnings have been issued for areas that dealt with similar flooding over the weekend. A Flood Watch continues until 7 PM for the western and central Mohawk Valley, the southern Adirondacks, the North Country, and Vermont.

The wind will shift out of the northwest and kick up behind the front. Gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph are possible through this evening. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the southern Adirondacks, the Capital Region, and western New England until 7 PM. The gusty winds could lead to power outages.

Temperatures will stay on the cold side for the foreseeable future. Highs will only warm into the 20s to near 30 degrees on Thursday. With the cold air in place upcoming storms will feature all winter weather. The next one will impact the area late Thursday night through Friday evening.

The storm will arrive from the south and bring mostly snow. But areas south of Albany could see some periods of mixed precipitation – snow, sleet, and freezing rain. This will be the biggest snowstorm of the season here in Albany. The greatest snow event of the season came Martin Luther King Jr. weekend when Albany picked up just over four inches.

A widespread swath of eight to 12 inches of snow is expected. Accumulations will be about half of that for the mid-Hudson Valley and the southern Berkshires due to more mixed precipitation. We will be fine tuning the snow map for heavier snow bands. A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for the entire News10 are beginning Thursday night.

The cold air will hang around through the end of February. High temperatures will flip back and forth between the 20s and 30s into early next week. A weaker system will race across the region on Sunday. March looks to come in like a lion with more cold air.