02/23/2021: A couple more quick systems

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Snow is on pause, for now. In the meantime we are waking up to cloudy skies and rather milder temperatures. Readings range from the mid 20s in the Adirondacks to near freezing in the Capital Region. There won’t be much movement in the temperature department with highs in the mid 30s.

A quick system will sweep through southern Canada later today. This will toss another round of snow showers our way. Snow will start flying again later this morning west of Albany; by lunchtime in the Capital Region. This afternoon’s snow showers could put down another inch or two across central New York and in the Adirondack Park. For the rest of us, maybe slushy coating.

Snow showers and flurries will shut down this evening. It will be cloudy and blustery night.

A third, and final, quick system arrives late Wednesday. Temperatures will get a nice bump ahead of this disturbance. Highs are expected to climb into the 40s below 1,500 feet. What falls will be mostly rain late tomorrow afternoon before wrapping up during the evening hours.

High temperatures will slip back into the 30s through the end of the week. The pattern will be quieter with increasing amounts of sunshine.

A roller coaster temperature will carry us into the start of March. Highs will be around 40° over the weekend. Batches of mixed precipitation are possible Saturday and again next Monday.