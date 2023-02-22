The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We’ve been talking about it for days, and now the time for this messy winter storm is upon us. Things start ahead of the evening and will continue overnight. Precipitation types may vary but everyone will experience slippery travel conditions with this storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been put out for almost the entire News10 area. Lower snow totals don’t diminish the impact of this storm. The wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain, and freezing rain will make for slippery roads and difficult travel starting this evening through Thursday morning.

The storm begins with snow, maybe a rain/snow mix in the valleys, this afternoon. The shield of winter weather builds from the south and will arrive between 3 PM and 6 PM. The initial push of snow may be heavy at times, especially north of I-90. Sleet will begin mixing in this evening. There will be periods of freezing rain and plain rain through the night too. The warm nose looks to reach parts of the Adirondacks, North Country, and Vermont. The “all snow” zone is pushed farther north as a result.

More mixing means less snow. What sticks will be a combination of snow and sleet through mid-day Thursday. Some light icing is also possible. Again, travel could be difficult and power outages may become a concern.

This wintry mix will taper off into the middle of Thursday. A secondary round of rain and freezing drizzle is possible through the evening.

Colder air blows in next. Highs will only top off in the 20s Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will moderate again into next week. Another winter storm is possible to close out February.