02/22/2021: Light snow to kick off a milder week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Wasn’t the sunshine nice this weekend? Clouds have returned now that we’re back to the grind of the work and school week. These clouds are building in ahead of a round of snow to begin the week. Periods of moderate snow will begin later this morning for areas west of the Capital Region, then spread eastward during the afternoon.

Parts of the area will go under a Winter Weather Advisory this morning and continue through the evening hours. The southern Adirondacks along with Warren, northern Saratoga, Bennington, and Berkshire counties will be under the advisory. Slick roads and reduced visibility will be possible.

The snow will build in from the west through the lunch hour. Activity will be widespread during the second half of the day. Snow showers will wind down this evening.

This quick event will only bring very light accumulations to the Capital Region. Most spots around Albany may only see an inch or so. Higher accumulations are expected for the hills and mountains. Lake effect enhancement may produce a narrow strip of up to six inches of snow through the Adirondacks and into northwestern Saratoga County.

A weaker upper-level system will produce a few more snow showers on Tuesday. Meanwhile, temperatures will be “warming” up through the middle of the week. How about the 40s on Wednesday? Highs will slip back into the 20s and 30s during the back half of the week.