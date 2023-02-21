The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Yesterday was unseasonably warm, again. Today will be more February-like. We’re already off to a chilly start with some wet snow showers south and east of Albany. Light accumulations (less than 1″) is expected on grassy surface and untreated pavement.

More wintry weather is on the way this afternoon. A quick round of rain and snow showers will pass through the area into the early evening hours. It will be too warm for anything but rain in valley locations.

So no snow for most of the Capital District this time. The highest totals of two to four inches will come out of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is out for these areas through 10 PM. The evening commute will be wet or slick for everyone.

The third storm of the week will be messier and have a greater impact on the entire area. The timeline is coming into better view. A burst of moderate to heavy snow arrives Wednesday evening. But it won’t stay all snow. As warmer air aloft takes over, precipitation will change to more of a wintry mix including periods of sleet, freezing rain, and rain. The North Country and northern Adirondacks will stay mostly snow. A good swath of the News10 area may see all four precipitation types, while the mid-Hudson Valley has the best chance of plain rain.

Thursday’s morning commute will be a messy one. The storm will start winding down as we approach the evening hours. Turning colder behind the system with highs only in the 20s through the start of the weekend.